NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
New York (Manhattan)-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM
EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Bronx-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM
EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Queens-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern Queens-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain with snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Nassau-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern Nassau-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs around 30.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow and
rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy and not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 14 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely with rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeastern Suffolk-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 14 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
rain with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy and not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern Westchester-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM
EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Westchester-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM
EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow with a chance of rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Rockland-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM
EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow with a chance of rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Putnam-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM
EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Additional light snow
accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated flurries in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Orange-
356 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM
EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow with a chance of freezing
rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated flurries in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
