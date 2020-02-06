NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

013 FPUS51 KOKX 060913

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

NYZ072-062115-

New York (Manhattan)-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ073-062115-

Bronx-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ176-062115-

Northern Queens-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ178-062115-

Southern Queens-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ075-062115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ074-062115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ177-062115-

Northern Nassau-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ179-062115-

Southern Nassau-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ078-062115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ080-062115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ079-062115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Windy with

highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ081-062115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Windy with

highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ071-062115-

Southern Westchester-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ070-062115-

Northern Westchester-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ069-062115-

Rockland-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ068-062115-

Putnam-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ067-062115-

Orange-

413 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and sleet in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather