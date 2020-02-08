NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

_____

342 FPUS51 KOKX 080850

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

NYZ072-082130-

New York (Manhattan)-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ073-082130-

Bronx-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ176-082130-

Northern Queens-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ178-082130-

Southern Queens-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ075-082130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ074-082130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ177-082130-

Northern Nassau-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 40. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ179-082130-

Southern Nassau-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ078-082130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ080-082130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ079-082130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ081-082130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ071-082130-

Southern Westchester-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ070-082130-

Northern Westchester-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ069-082130-

Rockland-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ068-082130-

Putnam-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ067-082130-

Orange-

350 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow, rain and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

