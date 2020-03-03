NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020

_____

604 FPUS51 KOKX 030823

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

NYZ072-032230-

New York (Manhattan)-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ073-032230-

Bronx-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-032230-

Northern Queens-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-032230-

Southern Queens-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ075-032230-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ074-032230-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ177-032230-

Northern Nassau-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-032230-

Southern Nassau-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-032230-

Northwestern Suffolk-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-032230-

Southwestern Suffolk-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-032230-

Northeastern Suffolk-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ081-032230-

Southeastern Suffolk-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ071-032230-

Southern Westchester-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ070-032230-

Northern Westchester-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ069-032230-

Rockland-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ068-032230-

Putnam-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-032230-

Orange-

323 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather