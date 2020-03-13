NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020
257 FPUS51 KOKX 130739
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
NYZ072-132015-
New York (Manhattan)-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ073-132015-
Bronx-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ176-132015-
Northern Queens-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ178-132015-
Southern Queens-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ075-132015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ074-132015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ177-132015-
Northern Nassau-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ179-132015-
Southern Nassau-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ078-132015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ080-132015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ079-132015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ081-132015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ071-132015-
Southern Westchester-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ070-132015-
Northern Westchester-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ069-132015-
Rockland-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ068-132015-
Putnam-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ067-132015-
Orange-
339 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
