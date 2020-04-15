NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

526 FPUS51 KOKX 150725

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

NYZ072-152015-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ073-152015-

Bronx-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ176-152015-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ178-152015-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-152015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-152015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-152015-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-152015-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-152015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-152015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-152015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-152015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-152015-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ070-152015-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-152015-

Rockland-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain this morning. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-152015-

Putnam-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-152015-

Orange-

325 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

