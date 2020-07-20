NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

NYZ072-202015-

New York (Manhattan)-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ073-202015-

Bronx-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ176-202015-

Northern Queens-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ178-202015-

Southern Queens-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ075-202015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ074-202015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ179-202015-

Southern Nassau-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ177-202015-

Northern Nassau-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ080-202015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ078-202015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ081-202015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ079-202015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ071-202015-

Southern Westchester-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ070-202015-

Northern Westchester-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ069-202015-

Rockland-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ068-202015-

Putnam-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ067-202015-

Orange-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

