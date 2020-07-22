NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

526 FPUS51 KOKX 220950

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

NYZ072-222015-

New York (Manhattan)-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ073-222015-

Bronx-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ176-222015-

Northern Queens-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ178-222015-

Southern Queens-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ075-222015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ074-222015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ179-222015-

Southern Nassau-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ177-222015-

Northern Nassau-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ080-222015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-222015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ081-222015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-222015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ071-222015-

Southern Westchester-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ070-222015-

Northern Westchester-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-222015-

Rockland-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ068-222015-

Putnam-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-222015-

Orange-

550 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather