NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
056 FPUS51 KOKX 160803
ZFPOKX
National Weather Service New York NY
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
NYZ072-162015-
New York (Manhattan)-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ073-162015-
Bronx-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ176-162015-
Northern Queens-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ178-162015-
Southern Queens-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ075-162015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ074-162015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ179-162015-
Southern Nassau-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ177-162015-
Northern Nassau-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ080-162015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ078-162015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ081-162015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ079-162015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ071-162015-
Southern Westchester-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ070-162015-
Northern Westchester-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ069-162015-
Rockland-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ068-162015-
Putnam-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ067-162015-
Orange-
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
