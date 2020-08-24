NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
_____
607 FPUS51 KOKX 240230
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
NYZ072-240815-
New York (Manhattan)-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ073-240815-
Bronx-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ176-240815-
Northern Queens-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ178-240815-
Southern Queens-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ075-240815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ074-240815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ179-240815-
Southern Nassau-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ177-240815-
Northern Nassau-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ080-240815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ078-240815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in
the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ081-240815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ079-240815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ071-240815-
Southern Westchester-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ070-240815-
Northern Westchester-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late this evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ069-240815-
Rockland-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ068-240815-
Putnam-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ067-240815-
Orange-
1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late this evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather