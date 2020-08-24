NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

NYZ072-240815-

New York (Manhattan)-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ073-240815-

Bronx-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ176-240815-

Northern Queens-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ178-240815-

Southern Queens-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-240815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-240815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-240815-

Southern Nassau-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-240815-

Northern Nassau-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-240815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ078-240815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-240815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-240815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-240815-

Southern Westchester-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-240815-

Northern Westchester-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late this evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-240815-

Rockland-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-240815-

Putnam-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ067-240815-

Orange-

1030 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late this evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

