NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
654 FPUS51 KOKX 250210
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
NYZ072-250315-
New York (Manhattan)-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ073-250315-
Bronx-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ176-250315-
Northern Queens-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ178-250315-
Southern Queens-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ075-250315-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ074-250315-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ179-250315-
Southern Nassau-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ177-250315-
Northern Nassau-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ080-250315-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ078-250315-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ081-250315-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ079-250315-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ071-250315-
Southern Westchester-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ070-250315-
Northern Westchester-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ069-250315-
Rockland-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ068-250315-
Putnam-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ067-250315-
Orange-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
