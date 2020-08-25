NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

654 FPUS51 KOKX 250210

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

NYZ072-250315-

New York (Manhattan)-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-250315-

Bronx-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-250315-

Northern Queens-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-250315-

Southern Queens-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-250315-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-250315-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-250315-

Southern Nassau-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-250315-

Northern Nassau-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-250315-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-250315-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-250315-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-250315-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-250315-

Southern Westchester-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-250315-

Northern Westchester-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-250315-

Rockland-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-250315-

Putnam-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-250315-

Orange-

1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather