NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

248 FPUS51 KOKX 251946

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

NYZ072-260800-

New York (Manhattan)-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-260800-

Bronx-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ176-260800-

Northern Queens-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-260800-

Southern Queens-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-260800-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-260800-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-260800-

Southern Nassau-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-260800-

Northern Nassau-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-260800-

Southwestern Suffolk-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-260800-

Northwestern Suffolk-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-260800-

Southeastern Suffolk-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-260800-

Northeastern Suffolk-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-260800-

Southern Westchester-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-260800-

Northern Westchester-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-260800-

Rockland-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-260800-

Putnam-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-260800-

Orange-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather