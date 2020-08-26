NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

017 FPUS51 KOKX 261451

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

NYZ072-262100-

New York (Manhattan)-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. More humid

with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-262100-

Bronx-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ176-262100-

Northern Queens-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. More humid

with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-262100-

Southern Queens-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-262100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-262100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-262100-

Southern Nassau-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-262100-

Northern Nassau-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-262100-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-262100-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-262100-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. More humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Humid with

lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-262100-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-262100-

Southern Westchester-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-262100-

Northern Westchester-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-262100-

Rockland-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. More

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-262100-

Putnam-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-262100-

Orange-

1051 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

