NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

NYZ072-272030-

New York (Manhattan)-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-272030-

Bronx-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-272030-

Northern Queens-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-272030-

Southern Queens-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ075-272030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-272030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-272030-

Southern Nassau-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ177-272030-

Northern Nassau-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-272030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ078-272030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ081-272030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-272030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms late this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-272030-

Southern Westchester-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-272030-

Northern Westchester-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ069-272030-

Rockland-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ068-272030-

Putnam-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-272030-

Orange-

1007 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

