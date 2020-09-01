NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
_____
167 FPUS51 KOKX 010758
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
NYZ072-010900-
New York (Manhattan)-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ073-010900-
Bronx-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ176-010900-
Northern Queens-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ178-010900-
Southern Queens-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ075-010900-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ074-010900-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ179-010900-
Southern Nassau-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ177-010900-
Northern Nassau-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ080-010900-
Southwestern Suffolk-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ078-010900-
Northwestern Suffolk-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ081-010900-
Southeastern Suffolk-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ079-010900-
Northeastern Suffolk-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ071-010900-
Southern Westchester-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ070-010900-
Northern Westchester-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ069-010900-
Rockland-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ068-010900-
Putnam-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ067-010900-
Orange-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
