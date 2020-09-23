NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

031 FPUS51 KOKX 230726

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

NYZ072-232015-

New York (Manhattan)-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ073-232015-

Bronx-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ176-232015-

Northern Queens-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ178-232015-

Southern Queens-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ075-232015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ074-232015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ179-232015-

Southern Nassau-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ177-232015-

Northern Nassau-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ080-232015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ078-232015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ081-232015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ079-232015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ071-232015-

Southern Westchester-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ070-232015-

Northern Westchester-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ069-232015-

Rockland-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ068-232015-

Putnam-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ067-232015-

Orange-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

