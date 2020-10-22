NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

_____

791 FPUS51 KOKX 220808

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

NYZ072-222015-

New York (Manhattan)-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ073-222015-

Bronx-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-222015-

Northern Queens-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-222015-

Southern Queens-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ075-222015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ074-222015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ179-222015-

Southern Nassau-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ177-222015-

Northern Nassau-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ080-222015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ078-222015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ081-222015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ079-222015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ071-222015-

Southern Westchester-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ070-222015-

Northern Westchester-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ069-222015-

Rockland-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ068-222015-

Putnam-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ067-222015-

Orange-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather