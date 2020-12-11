NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

NYZ072-112130-

New York (Manhattan)-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ073-112130-

Bronx-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ176-112130-

Northern Queens-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ178-112130-

Southern Queens-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s.

NYZ075-112130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s.

NYZ074-112130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ177-112130-

Northern Nassau-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ179-112130-

Southern Nassau-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ078-112130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ080-112130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ079-112130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ081-112130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ071-112130-

Southern Westchester-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ070-112130-

Northern Westchester-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ069-112130-

Rockland-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ068-112130-

Putnam-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ067-112130-

Orange-

332 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

