NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020 _____ 972 FPUS51 KOKX 200815 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 NYZ072-202215- New York (Manhattan)- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles and flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ073-202215- Bronx- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles and flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ176-202215- Northern Queens- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles and flurries in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ178-202215- Southern Queens- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles and flurries in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ075-202215- Kings (Brooklyn)- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles and flurries in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ074-202215- Richmond (Staten Island)- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles and flurries in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ177-202215- Northern Nassau- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles and flurries in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ179-202215- Southern Nassau- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ078-202215- Northwestern Suffolk- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ080-202215- Southwestern Suffolk- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ079-202215- Northeastern Suffolk- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Sprinkles likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries and sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ081-202215- Southeastern Suffolk- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Sprinkles likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries and sprinkles in the evening. Breezy with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ071-202215- Southern Westchester- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles and flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ070-202215- Northern Westchester- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles and flurries. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ069-202215- Rockland- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles and flurries. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ068-202215- Putnam- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and flurries in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ067-202215- Orange- 315 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$