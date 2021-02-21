NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Bronx-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Queens-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Queens-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern Nassau-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Nassau-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northwestern Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northeastern Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Westchester-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Westchester-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Rockland-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Putnam-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Orange-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

