NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

_____

827 FPUS51 KOKX 270724

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

NYZ072-272015-

New York (Manhattan)-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ073-272015-

Bronx-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ176-272015-

Northern Queens-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ178-272015-

Southern Queens-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ075-272015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ074-272015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ177-272015-

Northern Nassau-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ179-272015-

Southern Nassau-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ078-272015-

Northwest Suffolk-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ080-272015-

Southwest Suffolk-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-272015-

Northeast Suffolk-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ081-272015-

Southeast Suffolk-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ071-272015-

Southern Westchester-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ070-272015-

Northern Westchester-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ069-272015-

Rockland-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ068-272015-

Putnam-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ067-272015-

Orange-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather