NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021 _____ 427 FPUS51 KOKX 310652 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 NYZ072-010700- New York (Manhattan)- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ073-010700- Bronx- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ176-010700- Northern Queens- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ178-010700- Southern Queens- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ075-010700- Kings (Brooklyn)- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ074-010700- Richmond (Staten Island)- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ177-010700- Northern Nassau- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ179-010700- Southern Nassau- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ078-010700- Northwest Suffolk- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ080-010700- Southwest Suffolk- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ079-010700- Northeast Suffolk- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ081-010700- Southeast Suffolk- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ071-010700- Southern Westchester- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ070-010700- Northern Westchester- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ069-010700- Rockland- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ068-010700- Putnam- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY... $$ NYZ067-010700- Orange- 252 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY... $$