NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bronx-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Queens-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Queens-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and numerous thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Nassau-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Nassau-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with isolated showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index

values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southwest Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northeast Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southeast Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Westchester-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Westchester-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rockland-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Putnam-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

331 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

