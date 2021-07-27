NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

_____

293 FPUS51 KOKX 270819

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

NYZ072-272000-

New York (Manhattan)-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-272000-

Bronx-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-272000-

Northern Queens-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-272000-

Southern Queens-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-272000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-272000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-272000-

Northern Nassau-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-272000-

Southern Nassau-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-272000-

Northwest Suffolk-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-272000-

Southwest Suffolk-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-272000-

Northeast Suffolk-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-272000-

Southeast Suffolk-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-272000-

Southern Westchester-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. Highs around 90. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-272000-

Northern Westchester-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-272000-

Rockland-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-272000-

Putnam-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-272000-

Orange-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather