NY New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

NYZ072-032000-

New York (Manhattan)-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ073-032000-

Bronx-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ176-032000-

Northern Queens-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ178-032000-

Southern Queens-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-032000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-032000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-032000-

Northern Nassau-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-032000-

Southern Nassau-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-032000-

Northwest Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-032000-

Southwest Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-032000-

Northeast Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-032000-

Southeast Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-032000-

Southern Westchester-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ070-032000-

Northern Westchester-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ069-032000-

Rockland-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ068-032000-

Putnam-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ067-032000-

Orange-

322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

