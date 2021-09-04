NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bronx-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Queens-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Queens-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Nassau-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Nassau-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Westchester-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Westchester-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rockland-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Putnam-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Orange-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

