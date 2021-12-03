NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021

694 FPUS51 KOKX 030848

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

NYZ072-032100-

New York (Manhattan)-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ073-032100-

Bronx-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ176-032100-

Northern Queens-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ178-032100-

Southern Queens-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ075-032100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ074-032100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ177-032100-

Northern Nassau-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ179-032100-

Southern Nassau-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ078-032100-

Northwest Suffolk-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ080-032100-

Southwest Suffolk-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ079-032100-

Northeast Suffolk-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with

lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ081-032100-

Southeast Suffolk-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with

lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ071-032100-

Southern Westchester-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ070-032100-

Northern Westchester-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ069-032100-

Rockland-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ068-032100-

Putnam-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ067-032100-

Orange-

347 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

