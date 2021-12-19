NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021

_____

491 FPUS51 KOKX 190817

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

NYZ072-192100-

New York (Manhattan)-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-192100-

Bronx-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-192100-

Northern Queens-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-192100-

Southern Queens-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-192100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-192100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-192100-

Northern Nassau-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-192100-

Southern Nassau-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-192100-

Northwest Suffolk-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-192100-

Southwest Suffolk-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-192100-

Northeast Suffolk-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-192100-

Southeast Suffolk-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-192100-

Southern Westchester-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-192100-

Northern Westchester-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 19. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-192100-

Rockland-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-192100-

Putnam-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 17. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ067-192100-

Orange-

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather