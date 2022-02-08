NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

808 FPUS51 KOKX 080848

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

NYZ072-082100-

New York (Manhattan)-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ073-082100-

Bronx-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ176-082100-

Northern Queens-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ178-082100-

Southern Queens-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ075-082100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ074-082100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ177-082100-

Northern Nassau-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain

this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ179-082100-

Southern Nassau-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ078-082100-

Northwest Suffolk-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ080-082100-

Southwest Suffolk-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ079-082100-

Northeast Suffolk-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ081-082100-

Southeast Suffolk-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ071-082100-

Southern Westchester-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ070-082100-

Northern Westchester-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ069-082100-

Rockland-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ068-082100-

Putnam-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ067-082100-

Orange-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

