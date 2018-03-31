TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

UPDATED TEMPERATURES AND WINDS TONIGHT

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.

Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ002-311400-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.

Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ007-311400-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.

Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ003-311400-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.

Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ008-311400-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.

Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ004-311400-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ009-311400-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ005-311400-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ010-311400-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ011-311400-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated

sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ016-311400-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated

sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ013-311400-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.

Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ018-311400-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.

Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ014-311400-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ019-311400-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ015-311400-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ020-311400-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

