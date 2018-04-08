TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

TXZ012-017-091315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ002-091315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ007-091315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ003-091315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ008-091315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ004-091315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ009-091315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ005-091315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ010-091315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ011-091315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ016-091315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ013-091315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ018-091315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ014-091315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ019-091315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ015-091315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ020-091315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

