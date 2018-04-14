TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

TXZ012-017-141315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ002-141315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and light snow in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ007-141315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and light snow in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.

TXZ003-141315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ008-141315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ004-141315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ009-141315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ005-141315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ010-141315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ011-141315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ016-141315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ013-141315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.

TXZ018-141315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ014-141315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ019-141315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ015-141315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.

TXZ020-141315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

900 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

