TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:22 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
920 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
