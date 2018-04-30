TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

595 FPUS54 KAMA 300815

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

TXZ012-017-010130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ002-010130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ007-010130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ003-010130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ008-010130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ004-010130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ009-010130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ005-010130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Windy. Lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ010-010130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ011-010130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ016-010130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ013-010130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ018-010130-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ014-010130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ019-010130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ015-010130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ020-010130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

