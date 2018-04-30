TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:18 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018
595 FPUS54 KAMA 300815
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
TXZ012-017-010130-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ002-010130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ007-010130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ003-010130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ008-010130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ004-010130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ009-010130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ005-010130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Windy. Lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ010-010130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ011-010130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ016-010130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ013-010130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ018-010130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ014-010130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ019-010130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ015-010130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ020-010130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
315 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
