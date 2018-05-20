TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018

_____

030 FPUS54 KAMA 200411

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

TXZ012-017-201315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, and large hail. Breezy. Lows around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ317-201315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms and rain showers.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large

hail. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ002-201315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and

rain showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, and large hail. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ007-201315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, and large hail. Windy. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ003-201315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and

rain showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, and large hail. Windy. Lows around 50. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ008-201315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, and large hail. Windy. Lows around 50. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ004-201315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, and large hail. Breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ009-201315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, and large hail. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ005-201315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous thunderstorms and

rain showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, and large hail. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ010-201315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms and rain showers.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large

hail. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ011-201315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, and large hail. Breezy. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ016-201315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, and large hail. Breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ013-201315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, and large hail. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ018-201315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms and rain showers.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large

hail. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ014-201315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms and rain showers.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large

hail. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ019-201315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms and rain showers.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large

hail. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-201315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms and rain showers.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large

hail. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ020-201315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

1111 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms and rain showers.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large

hail. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

