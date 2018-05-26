TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:48 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
TXZ012-017-271330-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ317-271330-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ002-271330-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ007-271330-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ003-271330-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ008-271330-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ004-271330-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ009-271330-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ005-271330-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ010-271330-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ011-271330-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ016-271330-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ013-271330-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ018-271330-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ014-271330-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ019-271330-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ015-271330-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ020-271330-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
342 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
