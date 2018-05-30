TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 9:03 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018
_____
035 FPUS54 KAMA 300058
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
TXZ012-017-301315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ317-301315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ002-301315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ007-301315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ003-301315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ008-301315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ004-301315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ009-301315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ005-301315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming east
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ010-301315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ011-301315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ016-301315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ013-301315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ018-301315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ014-301315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ019-301315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ015-301315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ020-301315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
758 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather