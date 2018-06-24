TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

251 FPUS54 KAMA 241127 AAA

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

UPDATED WEATHER IN NORTHERN ZONES THIS MORNING

TXZ012-017-250200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ317-250200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ002-250200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ007-250200-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ003-250200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows around 60. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ008-250200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ004-250200-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ009-250200-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ005-250200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ010-250200-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ011-250200-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ016-250200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ013-250200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ018-250200-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ014-250200-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ019-250200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ015-250200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ020-250200-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

627 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather