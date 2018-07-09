TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
_____
423 FPUS54 KAMA 092029
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
TXZ012-017-101315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ317-101315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ002-101315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ007-101315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ003-101315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ008-101315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ004-101315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ009-101315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ005-101315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ010-101315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-101315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ016-101315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ013-101315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ018-101315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ014-101315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ019-101315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ015-101315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ020-101315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
329 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather