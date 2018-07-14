TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
