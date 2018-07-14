TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

277 FPUS54 KAMA 142010

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

TXZ012-017-151315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ317-151315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ002-151315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ007-151315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ003-151315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ008-151315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ004-151315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ009-151315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ005-151315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ010-151315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ011-151315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ016-151315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ013-151315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ018-151315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ014-151315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ019-151315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ015-151315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ020-151315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

310 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather