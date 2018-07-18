TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

_____

078 FPUS54 KAMA 182026

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

TXZ012-017-191315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ317-191315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ002-191315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ007-191315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ003-191315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ008-191315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ004-191315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ009-191315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ005-191315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ010-191315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ011-191315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ016-191315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ013-191315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ018-191315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ014-191315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ019-191315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-191315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ020-191315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

326 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather