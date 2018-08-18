TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018
374 FPUS54 KAMA 180808
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
TXZ012-017-190115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ317-190115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ002-190115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ007-190115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ003-190115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ008-190115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ004-190115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ009-190115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ005-190115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ010-190115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ011-190115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ016-190115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ013-190115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ018-190115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ014-190115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ019-190115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ015-190115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ020-190115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
