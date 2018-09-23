TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

_____

228 FPUS54 KAMA 231947

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

TXZ012-017-241315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ317-241315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ002-241315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ007-241315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ003-241315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-241315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ004-241315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-241315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-241315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-241315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ011-241315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ016-241315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ013-241315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-241315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ014-241315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ019-241315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ015-241315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ020-241315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather