TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018
_____
228 FPUS54 KAMA 231947
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
TXZ012-017-241315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ317-241315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ002-241315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ007-241315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ003-241315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ008-241315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ004-241315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ009-241315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ005-241315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ010-241315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ011-241315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ016-241315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ013-241315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ018-241315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ014-241315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ019-241315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ015-241315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ020-241315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
247 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather