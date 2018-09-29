TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

TXZ012-017-291315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ317-291315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ002-291315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ007-291315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ003-291315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ008-291315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ004-291315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

early in the evening. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ009-291315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

early in the evening. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ005-291315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ010-291315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

early in the evening. Areas of fog through the night. Lows around

50. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ011-291315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ016-291315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ013-291315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ018-291315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ014-291315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ019-291315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ015-291315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ020-291315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

916 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

