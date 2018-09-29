TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
390 FPUS54 KAMA 292014
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
TXZ012-017-301315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ317-301315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ002-301315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ007-301315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ003-301315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ008-301315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ004-301315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ009-301315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ005-301315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ010-301315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ011-301315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ016-301315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ013-301315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ018-301315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ014-301315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ019-301315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ015-301315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ020-301315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather