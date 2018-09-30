TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

377 FPUS54 KAMA 300844

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

TXZ012-017-010115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ317-010115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ002-010115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ007-010115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ003-010115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ008-010115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ004-010115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ009-010115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ005-010115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ010-010115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ011-010115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ016-010115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ013-010115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ018-010115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ014-010115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ019-010115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ015-010115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ020-010115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

