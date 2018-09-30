TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
TXZ012-017-010115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ317-010115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ002-010115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ007-010115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ003-010115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ008-010115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ004-010115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ009-010115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ005-010115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ010-010115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ011-010115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ016-010115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ013-010115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ018-010115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ014-010115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ019-010115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ015-010115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ020-010115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
344 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
