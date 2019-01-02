TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 13.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 16.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 17.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 16.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 18.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around

20. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

327 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

