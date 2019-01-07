TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019
144 FPUS54 KAMA 071031
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
TXZ012-017-080115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ317-080115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ002-080115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ007-080115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ003-080115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ008-080115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ004-080115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ009-080115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ005-080115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ010-080115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ011-080115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ016-080115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ013-080115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ018-080115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ014-080115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ019-080115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ015-080115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ020-080115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
431 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
