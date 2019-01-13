TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around

40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs

around 40. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

310 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

