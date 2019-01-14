TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Windy. Much colder. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Windy. Much colder. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

327 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

